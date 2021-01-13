Kleros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $76.43 million and $1.51 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

