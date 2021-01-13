Elitium (EUM) Trading 22.5% Higher This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $5.34 or 0.00014288 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $160.63 million and $394,285.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

