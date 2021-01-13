Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.80. 9,908,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $187.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

