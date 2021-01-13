Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.71.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE SPOT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $347.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.18. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

