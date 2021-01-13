$4.07 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce $4.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $8.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 million to $8.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.23 million, with estimates ranging from $15.32 million to $17.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of SRAX as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 295,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

