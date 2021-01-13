Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Stock Price Up 6%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 1,376,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,350,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85.

About Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

