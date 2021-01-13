Norway Savings Bank Acquires 595 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,937. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

