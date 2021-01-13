Norway Savings Bank Purchases 662 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 696.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $501.71. 1,329,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

