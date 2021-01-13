M. Kraus & Co Buys 1,871 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.