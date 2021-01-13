Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Grows By 515.3%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 515.3% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $15.40.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

