Deutsche eMark (DEM) One Day Volume Hits $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.