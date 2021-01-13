EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EUSP stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EuroSite Power has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

