EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EUSP stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EuroSite Power has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
About EuroSite Power
