Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,313 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 217,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 267,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 122,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,860,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

