Enel Generación Chile S.A. (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Enel Generación Chile S.A. (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Enel Generación Chile stock remained flat at $$9.40 during trading on Wednesday. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37. Enel Generación Chile has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Get Enel Generación Chile alerts:

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.58 million for the quarter. Enel Generación Chile had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%.

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile SA, an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.