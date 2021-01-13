iShares TIPS Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,994% compared to the average daily volume of 393 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $126.97. 2,512,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,924. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.