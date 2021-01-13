Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,307,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,592,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The firm has a market cap of $619.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

