Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Down 5.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $39.27. 2,733,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,236,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.