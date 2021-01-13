FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

FFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:FFG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 78,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 85.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

