DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. 744,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 357,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.48.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,102.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 125,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,125. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 36.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.