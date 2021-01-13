Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 5.6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 535,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 586,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

