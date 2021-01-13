Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Down 5.8%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 926,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,677,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $394.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

