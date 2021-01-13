RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Down 6.4%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 730,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,009,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of RiceBran Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.