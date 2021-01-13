1irstcoin (FST) Price Up 7.8% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002946 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $38.45 million and approximately $88,074.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00104622 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00293298 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011621 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,655 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.