Benz (BENZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Benz has a total market cap of $528.69 and approximately $845.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Benz has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00060120 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BENZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.