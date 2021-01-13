Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $9.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 560,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.75. 22,387,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $211.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average of $177.49.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

