PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.90. 7,338,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average of $199.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BidaskClub lowered PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

