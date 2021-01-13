Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,090,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $109,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $122.40. 3,675,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.