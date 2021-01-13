Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,485,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

