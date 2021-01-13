GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

GoodRx stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $701,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $72,280,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $527,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

