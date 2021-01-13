Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. 19,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,274. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

