Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Hits $10,883.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $10,883.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded up 116.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Primecoin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Primecoin
Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.