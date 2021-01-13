DreamTeam Token One Day Volume Reaches $661.00 (DREAM)

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. DreamTeam Token has a market cap of $474,710.34 and approximately $661.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Token Profile

DREAM is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,442 tokens. The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg . DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “DREAM is a marketplace for high-quality blockchain talent in the freelance market. DREAM aims to simplify the project management process, providing an integrated set of tools for core business process that includes building the right team and managing project tasks. Using AI models DREAM builds teams that have been proven to work together, both professionally and personally. Dream builder is the core of the ecosystem that guides the project decision process, acting as a personal project manager. The functionalities of DREAM builder includes defining sets of required tasks, choosing and recruiting the right team mix, and managing the team. There are 3 main components of Dream builder: Dream AI that is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm that creates and recommend the project’s task list. Dream AI programmed to continually learn both externally and internally from the outcome of other projects, teams and the network’s community of experts. Dream Manager, A portal that manages all components of a project, integrating with leading collaboration tools to streamline the project workflows, and Dream Knowledge, A web portal to train and feed Dream’s AI system. DREAM is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling DreamTeam Token

DreamTeam Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DreamTeam Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DreamTeam Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

