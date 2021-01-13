Brokerages Set US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target at $52.67

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. 152,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in US Ecology by 931.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in US Ecology by 50.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

