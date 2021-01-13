Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 507,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

