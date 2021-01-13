Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL remained flat at $$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 901,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 14.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,066 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

