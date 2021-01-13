Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,098 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,190,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.