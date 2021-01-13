Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.47 ($91.14).

SAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

SAX traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.55 ($85.35). 100,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.79.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

