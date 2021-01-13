PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 7%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.71. 832,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 680,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,614,680.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.