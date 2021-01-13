Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading Up 6.7%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 1,312,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,116,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth $757,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth $662,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth $405,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.