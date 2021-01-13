Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Trading 7.3% Higher

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.11. 154,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 105,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $196.43 million, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

