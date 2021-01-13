Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.07. 133,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 303,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

