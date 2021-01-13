BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 5.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.47. 258,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 318,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $1,270,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,168 shares of company stock valued at $27,980,454. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,640,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

