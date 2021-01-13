Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading 5.7% Higher

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 324,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 157,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YRD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The company has a market cap of $311.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

