Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in December

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,001,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 2,137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Fibra UNO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

FBASF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,950. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

