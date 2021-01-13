FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 56,714,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,806,391. FutureLand has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

FutureLand Company Profile

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

