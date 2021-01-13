Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Update

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 91,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

