MBIA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,660 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,146% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 258,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. MBIA has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William C. Fallon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 598.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 140.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

