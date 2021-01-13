Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average is $176.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

