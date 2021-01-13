K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 815447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 0.03.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

