Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 619847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.63.

Get Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 0.00.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.77%.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.